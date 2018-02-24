Zimbabwe recall Sean Williams, Cephas Zhuwao for World Cup Qualifiers

Dubai: Zimbabwe have recalled spinner Sean Williams and all-rounder Cephas Zhuwao in the 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which will take place in Bulawayo and Harare from March 4 to March 25.

Williams and Zhuwao were not named in the initial squad but have been included in place of Ryan Burl and Tarisai Musakanda following the tour of Sharjah, where Zimbabwe lost the five-match series against Afghanistan 1-4.

Left-arm spinner and middle-order batsman Williams last played in an ODI in July 2017 against Sri Lanka in Hambantota.

In 111 ODIs since February 2005, Williams has scored 2,947 runs and taken 52 wickets.

Left-hand opener Zhuwao played in his only ODI a decade ago, when he featured against Ireland in Nairobi in October 2008, scoring 16 off 20 balls with three fours.

Zimbabwe are in Group B along with Afghanistan, Nepal, Scotland and Hong Kong, and will open their campaign against Nepal at the Queens Sports Club on March 4.

The Zimbabwe squad is as follows: Graeme Cremer (captain), Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams and Cephas Zhuwao.

