close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka after 15 years

The tour will start on June 30 with the first ODI at the Galle International Stadium, which will host its first limited-overs match in 17 years. The last ODI at Galle was in June 2000, when Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 37 runs.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:33

Colombo: Zimbabwe will embark on their first tour of Sri Lanka in 15 years this month, playing five one-day internationals and a Test match, Sri Lanka`s cricket board said Saturday.

The tour will start on June 30 with the first ODI at the Galle International Stadium, which will host its first limited-overs match in 17 years. The last ODI at Galle was in June 2000, when Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 37 runs.

The first two ODIs with Zimbabwe will be at Galle and the remaining three 50-over games will be at the refurbished Hambantota Stadium.

The only Test match will be at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo starting July 14.

Schedule:

June 30 - 1st ODI at Galle

July 2 - 2nd ODI at Galle

July 6 - 3rd ODI at Hambantota

July 8 - 4th ODI at Hambantota

July 10 - 5th ODI at Hambantota

July 14 - 1st Test at Colombo

TAGS

ZimbabweSri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Whatever I had said was in good spirit: Virender Sehwag responds to Rashid Latif
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Whatever I had said was in good spirit: Virender Sehwag res...

My name was enough if I had to send two-line CV to BCCI, says Virender Sehwag
cricket

My name was enough if I had to send two-line CV to BCCI, sa...

Indonesia Open: Giant-killer H S Prannoy&#039;s fight ends in agony, goes down in semis
Badminton

Indonesia Open: Giant-killer H S Prannoy's fight ends...

Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza engage in hilarious Twitter convo over Yuvi&#039;s doppelganger
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza engage in hilarious Twitter convo...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We knew Kedar Jadhav would get us few dot balls but he changed the game, says Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We knew Kedar Jadhav would get u...

Altibox Norway chess tournament: Viswanathan Anand draws with Magnus Carlsen; finishes joint seventh
Other Sports

Altibox Norway chess tournament: Viswanathan Anand draws wi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video