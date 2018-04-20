A wedding photographer who hangs upside down to capture the perfect shot-Watch video

New Delhi: Getting a perfect shot is quite a tedious task and it's not the camera but the vision of the person behind the lens that makes one a good photographer. Photographers tend to go an extra mile to capture the best shot but a Kerala-based wedding photographer went a little too far.

In a video posted by a Twitter user, the photographer can be seen hanging upside down from a tree in order to get the perfect shot.

A Twitter user posted a hilarious video of a wedding photo shoot. While pre-wedding photo shoots are common these days, one might not have seen a photographer hanging upside down to get a magnificent shot

Check out the video right here:

When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/aFtnrFtTf7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2018

Here is the end result of this man's spidey effort. Let's take a moment of silence to appreciate his effort. :') pic.twitter.com/gQkiANEgrs — Sruthi Sahasranaman (@paradoxinprowl) April 19, 2018

The bride in a bright red saree, decked up with jewellery is standing and posing with the groom under a tree while the photographer is hanging upside down from a branch with a camera to take a shot. After the shot, he hands over the camera to the groom, acrobatically jumps to the ground and walks away.

The video has received a mixed response from the Twitter viewers. While some have lauded the photographer's effort, some have simply trolled the photographer.

One of the comments read, "He could be Spiderman for all we know. After all, Spider-Man was also a photographer." "See Avengers we have original Spiderman," comments another.