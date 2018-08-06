हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Solar Eclipse 2018

After Blood Moon, gear up for partial Solar Eclipse on August 11

People in India will not be able to witness this phenomenon because it wouldn't be visible in the country. 

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: It has been a fabulous year for sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts. The fifth eclipse of 2018 is all set to occur on August 11.

After "super blue blood Moon" on January 31, Partial Solar Eclipse on February 15, another partial Solar Eclipse on July 13 and the Blood Moon on the intervening night of July 27-28, stargazers will look forward to this celestial occurrence that is expected to be visible in the countries in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to express.co.uk, the partial solar eclipse will begin at around 8.02 am over Greenland. The Sun will gradually move towards Asia and the eclipse is expected to be at its peak at around 9.46am. The eclipse will near its end at around 11.30am.

People in India will not be able to witness this phenomenon because it wouldn't be visible in the country. 

Interestingly, only the North American countries were deprived of the viewing of the Blood Moon on July 27-28.

It was the century's longest Lunar Eclipse or Purna Chandra Grahan.

