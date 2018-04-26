Akshay Kumar auctioning 'Rustom' uniform for charity

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is putting up the naval uniform, which he donned in the film "Rustom", for auction. The proceedings from the bid will support the cause of animal welfare. Akshay, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Rustom", on Thursday tweeted a photograph from the film.

Alongside the photograph, it was written: "Win the original Naval uniform I wore in the movie 'Rustom'. Bidding closes May 26."

The actor, 50, captioned it: "Hi all. I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in 'Rustom'. Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://www.SaltScout.com."

"Rustom", a period thriller, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It also stars actress Ileana D'Cruz. The film is based on the real-life incident of Naval Officer K. M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.