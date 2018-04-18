Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Send these WhatsApp messages to your family, friends and relatives

It is Akshaya Tritiya today, one of the most auspicious days according to the Hindu calendar. The third day in the month of Vaishakha is celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej. It usually coincides with a day in the month of April in the Gregorian calendar.

Besides offering your prayers to the Almighty, you can greet and wish your family, friends and relatives to spread the joys of this auspicious festival.

Send across these WhatsApp messages to your loved ones:

It is believed that any business venture or a new initiative that commences on this day will bloom, grow and turn out to be a success.

Akshaya is a Sanskrit word meaning 'the one that never diminishes'.

Devotees start their new business on this day or initiative a new beginning after offering a Puja to the almighty. Some people even buy gold as a gesture to invite everlasting prosperity.