Akshaya Tritiya: Is buying gold on this day mandatory?

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar. This day, from start to finish is considered auspicious. People throng jewellery shops on this day to buy the precious yellow metal. Buying gold or any other expensive metal has become a ritual of sorts. But is buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya mandatory? What about those people who can't afford it?

Well, here's an answer. Those who wish to invest in gold and have the financial strength to do so can certainly go for it. But those who cannot buy gold can still make the most of the auspicious day.

Gold is certainly a great investment option that can come in handy in times of need but people can also make intangible investments by reaching out to the poor and needy and creating goodwill that will last even beyond one's lifetime.

Here's how you can make Akshaya Tritiya celebrations more meaningful:

Perform a simple Puja and pray to Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi to bless you with the strength to face all odds in life.

You can also perform a Lakshmi Kubera Puja.

Do Anna danam. Give food to the poor. There’s nothing greater than donating food. The blessings you will receive from a starved person for satisfying his/her hunger or quenching his/her thirst is incomparable. The blessings of the Almighty can be obtained by helping those in need.

You can also help people who are in need – you can fund a child’s education or sponsor books or buy clothes or anything else that is needed.

You can initiate a new beginning like a new business or a job.

Plant new saplings and contribute your bit by making the environment a greener, healthier place.

Not just the humans reach out to other living beings too. Feed a cow or a dog. In return, you will be showered with unconditional love and loyalty.