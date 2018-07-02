हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amul's brilliant topical on Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' is unmissable—See pic

Paying a tribute to the film's immense success, Amul cooperative's official Twitter handle shared a brand new Amul Topical and it is too cute to miss! 

Amul&#039;s brilliant topical on Ranbir Kapoor starrer &#039;Sanju&#039; is unmissable—See pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' has received a thunderous response at the Box Office. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role hit the screens on June 29, 2018, and has already dethroned  Baahubali: The Conclusion to occupy the top spot at the Box Office.  'Sanju' has minted over Rs 46.71 on day 3 of its release thereby registering the highest single day collection by a Hindi film whereas 'Baahubali 2' earned Rs 46.51 crore on day 3.

Check out Amul Coop's tweet right here:

For the unversed, 'Sanju' is the biopic of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film features the controversial life of Dutt, mainly through three phases. Ranbir has essayed the titular role of Dutt brilliantly and has been widely appreciated for his performance.

'Sanju' has been produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Noted actor Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala essays the role of late legendary actress Nargis (Dutt's mother).

The movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

amul topicalSanjuBaahubaliRanbir KapoorSanjay Dutt

