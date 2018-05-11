Apara Ekadashi 2018:Tithi, Vidhi and Timings

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Apara Ekadashi, fasting is considered to be beneficial. According to the Puranas, it is said that a person's sins can be destroyed if you observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. This year the Ekadashi happens to be on May, 11, Friday and it holds prime importance for married women.

The tithi begins at 11:28 pm and would end at 11:41 pm on May 11, 2018.

As per the customs of Hindu religion, the person who fasts and meditates during Ekadashi gets the virtue of doing penance for years. Also, known as Achala Ekadashi, it is said that observing a fast on this day holds greater significance.

The person should start his morning by worshipping the Lord and should perform aarti in a proper manner. Among the 24 Ekadashis in the annual Hindu Calendar, the Apara Ekadashi is the most significant. This day falls on the Jyeshta month.

People who are not in a position to fast on all the 24 occasions can observe the vrata on this day. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Ekadashis are very important days in the calendar. Ekadashi means the eleventh day of a fortnight.

The devotees should follow the rituals of offering the prayers to Lord Vishnu and refrain from using salt in their food. Also, the followers should only prepare and eat satvik bhojan on this day.