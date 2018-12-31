हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aquarius predictions 2019

Aquarius predictions for 2019: Here's what the new year has in store for you

You are the pied piper, pipe the music through your veins and let the word dance to your tunes.

Aquarius predictions for 2019: Here&#039;s what the new year has in store for you

You will see romance and love flowing through you and the beauty is you will be able to express the same feeling with force multiple to your partner. For those who are single, you can really mesmerize your partner and they will be smitten with you.

For those in career, this is time to impress your superiors with your passion, intelligence and admirative ability and it will be noticed with people of opposite sex and t spirituality and occult science. You will have chance to travel overseas for higher learning or work and your relationship with your spouse and father will turn better.

Your financial situation will be good, and you will enjoy lot of success and growth on financial growth. Aquarians in creative fields flourish. Creative skills enhance your dimensions and open new doors. Health problems may get the better of you during the first quarter.

You will be blessed with fortune of children if you are married or those who are single will find a partner. This is time you will also develop interest in speculative trading and investments. Try to avoid risky gambling as it may addict you because of illusion of getting success easily.

