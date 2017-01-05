Bengaluru mass molestation case: Sudarsan Pattnaik urges men to respect women with his new sand art
Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is deeply pained by the Bangalore mass molestation incident that has shamed India and failed the women population in the country.
The artist, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha, took to Twitter Thursday morning to share an image of his latest creation appealing to all to respect women.
Check out the image below:
I'm deeply pained by the #Bengaluru incident; my humble appeal to all to #respectwomen . One of my old SandArts. pic.twitter.com/iIECBNVM1b
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) 5 January 2017
In the sand art, we can see a map of India painted with the tricolour and faces of women moulded out of sand. The art has been captioned “Respect Women”.
Pattnaik, who is a Padma Shri awardee often sends out beautiful messages with his sand art creations and they are extremely inspiring.
