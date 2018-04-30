Buddha Jayanti: Places associated with the life of Gautama

The birth anniversary of Lord Buddha is celebrated as Buddha Purnima. The auspicious day is also widely known as the Buddha Jayanti. The day commemorates the birth of the prince Siddhartha Gautama who went on to become Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Born to a royal couple from Kapilavastu, Siddhartha who is popularly known as Gautama Buddha grew up in an environment that hid the fundamental realities of life. His father never wanted his son to be touched by human sufferings and raised him luxuriously. But Siddhartha was destined to detach himself from materialistic life.

He chose to lead a life that would inspire the world.

Here's taking a look at the four main places that are associated with the life of Gautama Buddha. Thousands of devotees from across the world visit these Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Lumbini

Lumbini in Nepal is believed to be the birthplace of Gautama.

Bodh Gaya

This place in Bihar is where is believed to have attainment enlightenment under the Mahabodhi tree.

Sarnath

Gautama delivered his first speech in Sarnath.

Kushinara

Kushinara is believed to the place where Gautama breathed his last.

Besides these, Sravasti, Rajgir, Sankassa and Vaishali are also closely associated with the life of Gautama. Sravasti is known for his miracles; Rajgir is supposedly the place where he pacified a furious wild elephant; Sankassa is believed to be the place where Buddha returned after preaching the Adidhamma in the heaven and last but not the least Vaishali is where he set up the Bhikshuni Sangha