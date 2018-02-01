Budget allocates Rs 2,843 crore to Culture Ministry

New Delhi: The Culture Ministry has been allocated Rs 2,843 crore in the Union Budget, a rise of Rs 105 crore over last year.

In the 2017-18 budget, the total capex for the Culture Ministry was pegged at Rs 2,738 crore and Rs 2,666 crore was allocated.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which functions to preserve, conserve and develop protected monuments and sites has been allocated Rs 974 crore - compared to previous year's Rs 922 crore. The Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana scheme has been provided Rs 310 crore.

The Development of Libraries and Archives scheme which is related to the National Mission on Libraries has been granted around Rs 100 crore from Rs 50 crore last year.

The Buddhist Tibetan Institutions and Memorials scheme has also been given a rise from Rs 98 crore to Rs 106 crore. For the cultural development in northeastern areas, Rs 175 crore has been allocated. National Mission for Preservation of Manuscripts project has also been provided with a rise in the fund.

No major fund has been allocated for the development of museums, Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and other cultural projects.