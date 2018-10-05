हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
World Teacher's Day

Celebrating 70th World Teacher's Day

Paying our respects to the teachers who play a pivotal role in our lives, we celebrate today, the 70th 'World Teacher's Day'.

Celebrating 70th World Teacher&#039;s Day
Representational Image

A teacher plays a vital role in the lives of everyone, imparting them the knowledge about the depths of life. Owing to their long haul of imbibing us with virtues and enlightenment, all the nations honour their contribution to the society by celebrating Teacher's Day on the dates which are significant to them. However, more than 100 countries unite and throw in for the celebrations of the 'International Teacher's Day' on October 5 every year. 

Today we commemorate 70th 'World's Teachers Day' which marks the day of 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' (1948). It signifies the signing of the '1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers' and establishing free and compulsory education and appropriate environment for the children. 

This policy outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions, in addition to appreciating, assessing and improving the education system across the globe. The International Teacher's day is celebrated to emphasize the role a teacher plays in developing the character and personality of the child. 

Every year the UNESCO and Education International, affiliate with other private firms and media organizations to put up a theme based campaign advocating the role of teachers in the lives of every individual as well as the society. 

The theme is chosen in a manner so as to highlight the dilapidated points like the theme 'Empowering Teachers' in 2017 and the 'The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher' for the current year. 

The UNESCO quotes that anybody can be a part of the celebration by spreading the awareness about the issues faced by teachers and by assuring due respect to them. Teacher's Day is celebrated by the countries in large numbers in their own ways, for instance in India, all the students in schools and colleges prepare an occasion to pay their respect and honour to teachers on September 5 every year.

