Lunar Eclipse 2018

Chandra Grahan tonight - Watch Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Live streaming on your mobile phone

The century's longest Lunar Eclipse or Purna Chandra Grahan will be witnessed by the world shortly. 

Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: Sky gazers are eagerly looking forward to witnessing a rare spectacle as the moon is expected to turn deep red in colour tonight. Reports suggest that this Lunar eclipse will be the longest till date, and will last for over an hour and forty-five minutes.  The moon is expected to turn red and this phenomenon will be called Blood Moon.

The century's longest Lunar Eclipse or Purna Chandra Grahan will be witnessed by the world shortly. Except for North America, the rest of the continents will be able to behold the once-in-a-lifetime sight.

You can watch the LIVE streaming of this rare phenomenon by clicking here

Timings of the Lunar Eclipse

It will be visible in New Delhi. The Penumbral Eclipse begins at 22.44 PM IST on July 27. The partial eclipse of the Moon will begin at 23h 54m IST on July 27. The Moon will be gradually covered by the Earth’s shadow and the totality phase will begin at 1h 00m IST on July 28.

The total eclipse will last up to 2h 43m IST on 28 July.

Then the Moon will start to gradually come out of Earth’s shadow and partial eclipse will end at 3h 49m IST on July 28.

Tonight, the total lunar eclipse will coincide with another relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as the Mars opposition.

At 10:37 pm IST, Mars, Earth, and the Sun will be along as straight a line as possible.

Mars would rise around the sunset time and will set around the time of sunrise. An opposition happens when Mars is the closest to Earth in its orbit, both on the same side of the Sun. 

(With PTI inputs)

