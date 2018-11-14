Children's Day 2018: Relive your childhood with these films

New Delhi: Children's Day is celebrated each year on November 14 which is also the birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his overwhelming love for children. Kids fondly called him as 'Chacha Nehru' or simply 'Chacha Ji'.
This Children's Day, here is a list of films that you can include in your special movie marathon and take a trip to your childhood:
1) Home Alone franchise
This franchise is probably every 90s kid'sfavourite. It is a series of family comedy directed by Chris Columbus (1 & 2), Raja Gosnell (3), Rod Daniel (4) and Peter Hewitt (5). After watching this movie, every kid dreams of being home alone and enjoying independence!
2) Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
A cult classic 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' directed by Mel Stuart, is an American musical fantasy film. The movie is about Charlie Bucket, who gets a Golden Ticket to visit Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. An out-and-out adventure, this movie becomes a visual treat for all the chocolate lovers.
3) Nil Battey Sannata (2016)
This performance packed movie is a story depicting the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter. Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari skillfully manages to accommodate the perspectives of mother-daughter duo.
4) Gippi (2013)
Gippi is a film for every kid who is about to hit his/her puberty. Gippi is a story about a typical teenage girl who goes through everyday issues like weight problems, love, relation with her friends and family members, school grades and much more.
5) Baaja (2002)
What happens when an 11-year-old village boy who carries a free-spirited attitude is suddenly forced to work and live in a metro city? A film produced by Children's Film Society, India, Baaja, is a must watch for a child who wants to follow his/her dreams.
6) Daddy Day Care (2003)
When they cannot find any job in America, two Dads plan to start a day-carecentre to make their ends meet. Daddy Day Care is a hilarious comedy about kids ruling the roost.
7) Up (2009)
A Walt Disney Pictures production Up is a movie about getting old and going off an adventure in search of Paradise Falls. With its heart-wrenching scenes, this movie makes it an engaging one.
8) Inside out (2015)
An American 3D computer-animated comedy-drama film, Inside Out, narrates the tale of a girl who has moved to San Francisco. It is a must watch for every kid and adult for its sheer simplicity of dealing with 5 emotions of everyday life- Fear, Anger, Joy,Disgust and Sadness.
9) Gattu (2012)
The 82-minute movie, directed by Rajan Khosa, take us through the journey of Gattu, a 10-year-old boy, living in a small town in India. Gattu dreams of defeating ‘Kali’,ablack-coloured kite. His strong determination and perseverance make the movie exceptional.
10) The Blue Umbrella (2005)
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it is a tale of a girl who becomes famous in Himachal Pradesh after a few Japanese tourists gift her a blue umbrella. As the story unfolds, the umbrella disappears. Watch this movie to find out if she gets back the missing blue umbrella.
11) Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Who hasn't heard the story of Alice? A simple girl whose life changes once she enters the mysterious wonderland. While the classic fairytale is a delight, this movie starring Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway and others tell the story of a nineteen-year-old Alice Kingsleigh who returns to the wonderland that she visited as a child. A grown-up Alice in a film starring our favourite Hollywood stars? Yes, please!
12) Beauty and the Beast (2017)
The story of Belle who falls in love with the beast is the ultimate tale of true love and one of the favourite fairytales for many! Emma Watson plays Belle and Dan Stevens plays the beast who turns into a prince. Catch hold of Beauty and the Beast this Children's Day and revisit the days when you used to believe in fairytales.
Here's wishing you all a very Happy Children’s Day!