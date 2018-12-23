हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Christmas 2018

Christmas 2018: Whatsapp/ SMS messages to wish your family and friends

Here are some Whatsapp wishes that you can forward to your family and friends this Christmas

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 to mark the birth of Lord Jesus. It is festive season across the globe and people are busy with decorating their homes, preparing Christmas special dishes, buying gifts for family and friends and so on. Mirth and merriment is in the air as it is that time of the year!

Here are some Whatsapp wishes that you can forward to your family and friends this Christmas:

1. From Santa Claus to gifts and cakes,

Excited children, merrily wake,

Christmas is here, sing and dance,

Happiness is in every glance!

2. May the spirit of Christmas bring you peace, hope and happiness. Merry Christmas!

3. With cakes and gifts,

laughter and smiles,

It is Christmas,

The whole world feels divine!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

4. Here's wishing abundance and happiness for you and your family. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year!

 

5. Love, joy, and peace are the ingredients for a wonderful Christmas. We hope you find them all this festive season.

Wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

 

6. This Christmas let us

put all negativity behind,

Let joy take the lead.

Who knows what we'll find,

When we do a good deed.

7. May this Christmas fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas!

 

8. Today it's time

to hail Lord Jesus,

The teacher of peace,

The saviour of Humanity,

On his birthday,

Let us cheer!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

9. Love, Hope and Smiles to you,

Christmas is here,

Also a year brand new,

Let us sing and dance,

Live life, as if we're given a new chance!

 

10. The day Lord Jesus was born,

The day when positivity took over the world,

May you be blessed with happiness unmatched,

May your every prayer be heard!

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Here's wishing all our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

