Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - August 19, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Use your individualized touch to generate positivity in the work place. Time to use your charm and wit to get closer to people in power and wealth. Meditate and praying are two best activities today. You will feel better by end of the day
Taurus
Have a control on diet and try to take rest and relax. It is good sometimes to slow down. Meditate and focus on greater things to come. Chance of reward to all your demanding work may finally happen today. You will be surprised you will lot of well -wishers and support from all walks of life.
Gemini
Try to lie low and maintain peace at work. It is good to be diplomatic though diplomacy is not your art. You will be showered lots of love from your loved ones. Enjoyable time to engage in investment or public relative activities.
Cancer
You will have good feel of being lucky today. Go with the flow and make full use of it. Try to use your diplomacy to wade off your foes and win over your friends. It is good to lie low and focus on unimportant things.
Leo
It is enjoyable time to pack your bags and go for a short trip.
Choose your friends wisely as you will be partying all the way and may impact your bank savings.
Try to manage and keep your loved ones happy as they are always source and pillar of strength in good and tough times.
Virgo
Time to relax and divert your attention to home front. They need your attention once a while.
For who travel a lot, try not to be adventurous. Calm you nerves and spend time with your loved ones.
Time for some party and fun filled entertainment.
Libra
Appropriate time to start new ventures or new job. Use your disciplinary skills and methodical approach towards expenses to reduce any financial losses. You are the King, enjoy the regale status today.
Have a balanced diet to maintain the good health in place.
Scorpio
Try not to be adventurous or you may fall sick today. Try to eat moderately and manage your diet.
There may be small setbacks in your love pursuit but there is no fun if those excitements are not part and parcel of relationship. Your discipline and orderly qualities will gain credibility and win over your enemies.
Sagittarius
Control your expenses. Valuable time to take a break from all activities and just focus on inner self. You will be appropriate shape and health. Do not over indulge in food. Happiness is when your challenging work is recognised and rewarded. You will feel that your challenging work pays off and you will feel nice about it.
Capricorn
You will be lucky with opposite sex today. Use your personal charm for an effective use. You are in today for financial losses if you are overly aggressive in your investments. Control your excitement. It is good to understand that some days you are not in control. Medicate and relaxation are two best ways to curb you’re over enthusiasm.
Aquarius
You will be flirtatious today and try and control your emotions. Get ready for pleasure trips as they are in cards. Try to be grounded and enjoy while good things last. Be wary of your enemies and do not try to pick up unnecessary trouble. You can witness sudden events and be prepared mentally. Enjoy and relax and mediate. All will be well.
Pieces
You will feel that you are on top of the world and success comes naturally today. Be not become over complacent or haughty. There is always fear of losses over finance, health and love matters during uncertainty. Just like good things do not last long, so are bad days.