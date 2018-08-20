हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
astrology

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - August 20, 2018

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.   

Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Image used for representation purpose only)

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries
  
Just be careful with indigestion and health-related matters. You may go be packing your bags for a travel and be away from family Take advice from your elders especially from your father. You may need all advice from them that will helps you grounded.
  
Taurus
  
You may appear to face uncertainties and sudden upheavals in all your undertakings. Some may not be bad at all. This state will not be for long. Keep up the challenging work and you will feel a surge in optimism. It may turn out to be a lucky day and you may gain financially and win over your enemies. 
  
Gemini
  
People will look at you and seek direction. You will gain financially and success with minimal obstacles. Enjoy the peaceful romance with your loved ones. You may be recognised for your unconventional ideas today and you can make a mark of your own today.
  
Cancer
  
Manage your romantic liaison and try not to get carried away. Enjoy the fortune and success today and do not allow success to go over your head. You will start a new venture with some influential people.
  
Leo
  
Happiness on domestic fronts and satisfaction in work may be the order of the day. You may be rewarded or recognised for your achievements. Try to be active and work responsibly. Enjoy while it last. 
  
  
Virgo
  
Take decisions wisely and be confident in handling all obstacles at work. Overwork may result in fatigue, stomach disorders and focus on your health. Your methodical approach will result in success in your professional pursuits.
  
Libra
  
Avoid being lazy and be careful while driving. Members of the opposite sex may create troubles and be careful in the way you handle them. You may need to use your diplomatic charm to overcome conflicts today. 
  
Scorpio
  
People will understand your decisions at the end of the day and will rally behind you. Take decisions carefully and maximise returns with matters that are finance related. You are expected to problems in financial gains. Your patience and perseverance will be tested today. 
  
  Sagittarius
  
Carefully judge before planning any venture. Be nice to opposite sex in the workplace and avoid unnecessary quarrels. You have much bigger things to focus on. Meditate to find inner peace. There is a chance of some sudden events happening today and enjoy and take it in stride on whatever the outcome. 
  
Capricorn
  
Your steadfast approach and eye for detail may be useful in overcoming challenges today.   Your children will be your source of joy. Share your emotions with your loved ones as they are a pillar of your strength. Be careful if you are dealing or investing in real estates, vehicles today. Be careful in your investments and do not risk any new venture today. 
  
Aquarius
  
You will be the centre of attention. Opposite sex will be closer to you and you may be involved in some romantic liaisons. Travel is in cards. Romance is in air and success in a career for those who have worked sincerely towards it.
  
Pisces
  
A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy Try not to shortcut in any areas as it may backfire you. Be calm and composed. Your opponents will be in awe with you today.

