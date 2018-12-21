Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - December 21, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You should go out for drink or spend some nice and romantic outing with your loved ones in evening to de-stress yourself. Keep open to fresh and innovative ideas and it may be handy while communicating with influential people today. Parties, amusement and interaction at highest circle are in cards for you today.

Taurus

You may be centre of attention in the party or gathering you attend today. You will feel satisfied that your idea is getting acknowledged. Keep open to fresh and innovative ideas. Be nice and gentle to your loved ones as they are pillars of support in challenging times

Gemini

You will be bogged down with lot of mundane task. It is time to find an objective and look to pursue those objectives. You care more passionately and respond instinctively and emotionally to whatever happens to you today. Take advantage of any unusual offers or opportunities.

Cancer

Get ready for family event and you being the centre of attention. You will win over your opponents and you will find success coming easy today. You may win hearts of the opposite sex. The day will start on a positive note. Your friends and family will be supportive of you.

Leo

Success and results will come naturally today to you and you should take this opportunity to start a new initiative. A short break sometimes a good and helps to get energized. It is better if you are having some wonderful time off with your loved ones. Overall you need to focus on yourself today.

Virgo

Success and results will come naturally to you today and you may be in good times. You will be optimistic and have a positive outlook today. You want to start some initiative and make sure you be part of it till the initiative is completed

Libra

You may be in for a surprise from your younger siblings. Time to spend some quality time with your loved ones. It is time to introspect and reflect about your strengths and set new goals in life. You are poised for a great activity and start planning for it from now on.

Scorpio

Your friends and family will ask for more time with you. Everyone surrounding you wants to be with you and it is wonderful place to be in. You will be very busy today and has too many events in your plate. Stop a while and think of the activities that needs to be focused first.

Sagittarius

You need to work cautiously and thread carefully on all your major initiatives. Take a step back and check if you are not losing the plot. Overall a mixed day with lot of activities beyond your control. You will seek answers for various events of life through occult or mystic sciences.

Capricorn

You have been grounded and conservative for a while and today is a day where you can take some risk. Start a new initiative or you can invest in real estate business or stocks with careful consideration to achieve financial success.

Aquarius

You may be drained by the end of the day and you may just want to go and curl yourself and rest. Feel good as you will be attracting people of opposite sex. You may have some romantic outing and enjoy some intimate moments. Pack your bag for a short trip. Overall a stressful but eventual day for you.

Pisces

You will be tired and lethargic today. You may feel you have done enough hunting and want to take rest and enjoy the fruits of labour. It is not a bad state of mind to be in. Just go for a short break and feel re-energized.