Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - December 26, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your loved ones will look up to you for direction in learning higher knowledge. For those who are in artistic fields will have a good flow of money today. You would be able to manage your relationship better and even your opponents will be comfortable with you today. Overall it is a good day, but you need to be on your guard.

Taurus

You may meet some special person who can give you understanding on importance of life and goals. Your spiritual nature and parental support will help you a lot today. Your hormones are out in full force and you will be drawing attention of people which itself is a paradox. So be grounded and have best of both worlds.

Gemini

People will follow you. You can start a new initiative and you will be surprised to see support from all aspects of life. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now. There may be some disharmony in your domestic life. Have fun and just go with the flow.

Cancer

Be careful and cautious when going for new initiative or new investments. You might forget to look in some critical points that might put you in future financial or legal risk You will look to your elders and they will look for your emotional support. Your love life will be passionate and enduring today.

Leo

You can witness some slight indecision with people’s attitude and this may cause delays in activities you plan today. Keep yourself cool. Your mind will be an emotional rollercoaster and you need to handle some extremes. At best it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently.

.

Virgo

People of opposite sex may want to have some romantic outing with you. Your partner may get worried and spend more of your time to calm your partner nerves. You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being really close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment.

Libra

Your children will be source of joy. Those in love it is interesting time to be with your partner and you may get to know things about your partner that was not known to you before. Take a

break and spend time with your family and loved ones. You will in for surprise as you will many things that you were not aware of before.

Scorpio

Keep your patience and the more compassionate you are, sweeter will be your love life. Control your ego and self-esteem as you need mental balance to handle lot of challenging task as the day progresses. Try to focus on your home as home happiness takes precedence over everything else. Career and ambition may be taken care of tomorrow.

Sagittarius

You seem to care less about outside approval and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before. Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now. Your family will be supportive of you and take care of your needs.

Capricorn

You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now but be wise and careful when you are investing. Don’t be reckless and sign any legal document without full and through study on agreements. Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently.

Aquarius

Your social life will bring you joy and recognition. Friends and associates may give advice, which will be beneficial for you. There may be a lot of activity in your love life.

The atmosphere at the work place requires someone close to you may need serious hearting or advise from you and this can be tricky.

Pisces

Your diplomacy and peace approach may also be not enough to handle your opponent’s today. It is better to lie low and avoid any conflicts. If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you but be cautious the way you communicate. You try to express your thoughts well without loss of creativity.