Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - December 27, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Avoid gossips, skiving and star gazing and focus on serious work to get respect from elders and your peers. Communication skills are in demand today as you may be requested to speak for the company or deal with the public. You may find that your time put in proper use, your wilderness can be your strength.

Taurus

Your patience, calmness and simplicity will rub shoulders with all your peers and will give them a sense of stability in their work. Your loved ones will be relaxed and content with your emotional balance. Tonight, when the subject of dinner comes around you may decide to cook a special dinner for everyone. Just ensure you don’t eat big and suffer indigestion.

Gemini

This is a valuable time to back off and get a view of the day from a distinct perspective. Tonight is a good night for you to take your turn at cooking. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus.

Cancer

You may find that people are so busy today you won’t be able to finish a sentence.Others may challenge your authority or the direction you are taking. Events could make it difficult for you to act. Your ideas may not find the support you need.

Leo

You can advise and guide others in all sorts of subjects and you may find yourself doing so today. Someone may criticize you today and find you somewhat preoccupied and lacking in the social graces. On the contrary, you may look forward to hunting problems down so that you can solve them.

Virgo

You will receive the boost from your friends this afternoon. You could be looking forward to some form of sports or exercise with friends You can work with others, particularly regarding vocation or career guidance.

Libra

This could be a particularly lucky day. Study the options carefully before making any investment decisions. You have an innate love of the law and working things through and you are not put off by any difficulties. Be wise with your time and your involvement with a subject of conversation in which you may not know as much as you think.

Scorpio

You are in for lot of positive actions today and use your positivity wisely. The harder you push can result in looking like overbearing. Your special qualifications and your creativity are more likely to put you ahead of the pack, at work or home.

Sagittarius

You and the other parents in your neighbourhood may decide to work together to help students create or reach educational goals in your school district. It will take a while to get all the kinks out of a new business undertaking. You need other peoples' ideas and opinions today.

Capricorn

You are feeling reflective and enjoy being with family members.This is a good opportunity to teach and to listen or to visit. The situation is a natural for self-expression and lends itself to your ideas and thoughts

Aquarius

You will enjoy the company of your loved one(s) this afternoon. Keep your positive attitude.An emotionally charged drama will be experienced in the realm of travel or religion.You could be most persuasive with others and may add a great deal of calming energies to intense debate.

Pisces

Work, achievement and ambition mean a lot to you today and you may be working overtime to show your earnestness. Conversations with your partners and friends are critical, this is a time for you to really listen and learn from others.Although work could be stressful, you seem able to eventually create a balance to each day.