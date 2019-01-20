Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - January 20, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
You may find some new source of income and you feel to seek advice from your elders and teachers. You will be witnessing many sudden events in the day and based on your star placements, it can be either positive or negative.
Taurus
If the events are negative, try to lie low and try to avoid even arguments. Your journey to spiritual knowledge will keep ongoing and your will feel your more driven to find the inner truth. Take everything in stride as it comes today and you will see lot of positive things happening by the end of the day.
Gemini
You will also be romancing and partying and it is good time to go and propose your partner. Who knows the stars will be lucky and you may hit jackpot on romantic front. You have every opportunity to do many things today. Overall a good day
Cancer
It is good to start some social activity or work that benefits larger society and you will be surprised the support your will receive. However, your fickle nature may not keep you motivated for long on any one idea. As your meeting with influential people strengthen so are your ability to find new opportunities.
Leo
Your planning and eye for details will be appreciated. People will believe in you and will support your initiative. Try to use it for greater good. The day will be tiring and you will a lot of things going tough on you. The only problem is you may not be aware if you are doing good or bad deed.
Virgo
It is better you focus on spiritual matters to keep yourself away from disillusionment and despondency. However, for those who can be street smart, it can generate some financial gains. You should start any initiative that is related to social work or that can benefit society at large. Your loved ones need your attention. Do give them some of your time.
Libra
Earning money will be your priority and that is what it should be in the current DNA. However, try to be careful with your investments and invest wisely. Be careful when it comes to risky investments. Try to take help from siblings if possible, to make things easy for you. You may be focusing on some writing or possible in some creative art to keep yourself away from stress. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex.
Scorpio
You will focus on areas of wealth creating and will be mentally charged to look for opportunities. Just word of caution and avoid risky and dangerous investments or investments that are not having clear information. You are truly working with full force to make your dreams come alive. Overall a busy day but a good day to be in.
Sagittarius
Your children need your attention and do give them time today. Your state of mind will be on emotional side and you may feel negative and with low in confidence. However, your work ethics and passion to create things will help you to overcome these challenges.
Capricorn
Your loved ones need your time and attention and you may find it challenging to give them time when you are battling your own demons of your mind. You need to continuously ensure you are caught speculating or gambling in any form including your ideas and places at work. That is not your strength.
Aquarius
You will be centre of attention and that is not a bad space to be in. Be careful of opposite sex as you will be attracting them. Your focus should be on your work and avoids unnecessary distractions. Your enemies are surprised at your perceived preparedness. Overall a good day to be in.
Pisces
Your strength is to look problems as challenges put you in unique position of spreading optimism to people surrounding you. Those in management may find that they are starting some new initiative which is again supported by many.