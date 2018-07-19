Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you — July 19, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Your ideas will find support from all quarters of life including your opponents. You will have non-stop chain of events happening the entire day and it is good space to be in. You will be tired by end of the day, but your tiredness will minor with the number of things achieved.
Taurus
You will feel pretty consumed in activities that by end of the day. You may start a new public initiative, and many will follow you or look to you for leadership. You will be attracting people of the opposite sex and this is where you make a distinction. Focus on your objective or focus on pleasures and excitement. You will try to balance both and that will be a challenge.
Gemini
You will be tested today with a lot of multiple challenges. Take it as an opportunity to learn that events are there to make us wiser and do not see as a problem. Your challenging work and efforts will be rewarded suitably.
Cancer
Your intent and actions will be unmasked by your friends and opponents alike. Hence good actions and intent will help you win over friends and opponents alike. If you are planning to initiate an ambitious investment today, be careful and only after proper due diligence ink your signature on the deal.
Leo
It is better to take advice from elders especially your father on some key critical matters. Take some time to understand spiritual self. It is unlike your nature, but it is good to understand true meaning and purpose of this life. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs.
Virgo
You may feel like starting some new initiative and your mind will be focused on starting a social initiative. You will feel detached to gains and successes. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Do ready and good things await you soon.
Libra
You need to be wary of your actions and take a calm and calculated approach. Use your intellect to effective use and try not to be brash and abrasive with your loved ones and colleagues. It may be good to spend some time with your loved ones and maybe an outing with them is better which will also take you away from day to day activities.
Scorpio
Confidence and mental peace will be your major focus and objective. You will start some project that will be beneficial for the larger public. You may find a conflict between mind and heart which may put you in an interesting situation today. Try to be creative and express yourself and people will be surprised and recognize your hidden talents.
Sagittarius
You will feel you are extremely energetic and can confront any challenges with positive intent. Your siblings will be a source of inspiration and your focus too will be on them. For those in love, it will time for intense romance. You are and will feel happy because of unusual support from all quarters of life
Capricorn
You know your capabilities, but you will still be iffy about your abilities and need constant reassurance from your peers and loved ones. It is one of those days where you may doubt your own abilities. Just take a break and work in a calm and relaxed manner. The best advice is lying low and pack your bag and go on vacation.
Aquarius
The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. You need to make some major decisions and you will find support from unusual quarters of life. Your children will be your source of inspiration. You may find yourself in some trouble especially in health-related matters.
Pisces
Today you will like to involve in abundance indulgence in romance and pleasure. You need to control and calm down yourself. You will be in touch with influential people and try to use for a worthy cause than to indulge in pleasures and luxuries.