हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - July 20, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. 

Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - July 20, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Take a break. Travel and indulge in some activities. You deserve a time off with your loved ones. Singles, it is time to reflect about you and set some key goals and objectives.  Sometimes it is good to lie low and be less critical on every activates.

Taurus

Pack your bags and get ready for a short trip to reward yourself. You may see some pecuniary loss and it is better not to invest in any new ventures today. Take care of your health and you may see some problems It is good to lie low for a few days.

Gemini

You are the centre of attention today. There may be a sudden chain of events that you have not planned for and will upset your rhythm. You may end up in financial trouble if you are not frugal. 

Cancer

You may end up getting success from multiple sources. Invest in your assets that shows good promises. Your spouse or partner will be supportive to your goals. Be confident and be ready to challenge in proper stride. You get a good feeling of being in a good frame of mind.

Leo

You have been busy with your career and valuable time to indulge in personal activities. You spend your day with your family and loved ones. Valuable time for romantic pursuits. This is a day where you need to control your predatory instincts and focus on your loved ones.

Virgo 
For those not in a relationship, it is valuable time to look for a partner to settle down. Get involved in some social activities. You will meet someone influential who will support you in your long-term objectives. Do not chase success.

Libra

Your dynamic personality will be attracting people from the opposite sex. You will win over your opponents. Maintain a good diet. Your loved ones are also sceptical of your moves. Take them in confidence. Overall a good day for you. 

Scorpio

You may find things bit tough today. But then some of the days you need to challenge yourself to understand your own strength. Be cautious and careful especially matters relating to finance. For those who plan to propose to their partners, be sure before taking the plunge. 

Sagittarius

Your leadership and your vision will be appreciated and accepted. You will be attracting people of the opposite sex and may end up with some romantic outing. You may be on travel with your partner for a romantic outing. Take care of your health and spend time with your loved ones.

Capricorn

Try and be nice to your loved ones as they may not be that receptive to your ideas and thoughts. You may have some good outing with your friends and overall you are in good space today. You will be in good health.

Aquarius

Your opponents will see your strengths and be wary of you. You may fall sick due to overexertion of work in the past few days and better take care of your health. Do not venture in any risky investments. 

Pisces

You will be happy and feel nice about yourself. It is an enjoyable time to share your joy with your loved ones. Take them out for a nice dinner. You will be a fruitful day today. You will feel you are successful in all the areas of your focus. 

Tags:
daily horoscopetodays horoscopetaurasVirgorashifalhoroscope for todayastrologyhoroscope

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close