Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you-May 20, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your continual focus on using creative skills with your limitless energy will keep producing results and your initiative will be on track. Those close to you will continually support you in your actions. It is time you take a break and spend some time with your loved ones. You may end up in exhaustion and try to slow down if possible but at current rate, you may opt not to do so.

Taurus

The financial world is full of complex deals and unless you have thoroughly vetted all the legal matters and are through and took proper advice. It is still good to be away from any financial dealings unless you have deep pockets. Your partner is longing to spend time with you and you need to give some of your time.

Gemini

You will be on auto pilot mode to work on many fronts and people will be looking at you for motivation. Try to communicate more so that people will appreciate your actions and will respect you further. In todays’ DNA world communication is best form to make people get to know you more. Your siblings see you as their source of inspiration and that will keep happening.

Cancer

You will continually be having a busy day and will be hectic. You will have a lot of emotions working towards you. You need a break to get away from your emotions and you may find it hard to control your emotional outburst. It is better to stay calm and focus and meditation is the best form of medicine to keep yourself in check.

Leo

You will keep gambling or focusing on working with risky investments and speculative trading and the obsession will be there for some more time. You should focus on more important thing that is your children who need your attention. Overall a good day if you focus on romance and for those who have children on your kids.

Virgo

You will be focusing on people character and their virtues creating some rift with your fellow colleagues, loved ones and even opponents. However, your opponents will be wary of your strengths and will not create any trouble but you may see some trouble coming from your loved ones. Just focus on your health as it may suffer.

Libra

Be focused on some new initiative and not worry or get attracted to opposite sex.People in business or looking for business it is a good time and those in a creative field will do better or have better prospects today.

Scorpio

Relax and just take a break and that should be your focus. You will be tested with too many changes and you may find it hard to manage on all fronts. It is best to take a break, go on long drive or away from hustles and bustles of life and spend time with your loved ones and get recharged with fresh ideas.

Sagittarius

Go on a long spiritual journey and you may even find eternal bliss but it will be short-lived unless you are seriously committed to that path. It is good to seek advice from your elders like your teacher, father or someone you trust and get clarity on your thought process. For those in love, you will find challenging to balance between the spiritual and physical frame of mind.

Capricorn

Your gift of communication makes your social life scintillating and busy. You manage business affairs with skill, capability and creativity. You financially and professionally gain today.

Aquarius

A brief vacation or journey is on the chart today, preparing you. Be receptive to new people an idea that could change your life. Visitors and communications from overseas can inspire you to be more creative with present business projects.

Pisces

Personal relationship and business partnership are likely to get closer today. It is the right time to make decisions, plans and listing your priorities. Looking within at your truths and feelings gives you insight and direction.