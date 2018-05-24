Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you-May 24, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Manage your diet and do not indulge in gouging food because of a lot of parties that you will be attending and be entertaining people. Try to focus on your creative skills and try to come with novel idea Who knows you may get a good backing for your novel idea from an important person whom you may come across in one of these gatherings.

Taurus

You will keep working and find that you have things are not progressing or seeing the results. As most of the initiatives that you have undertaken are long-term initiatives, it takes time to materialise and you need to have a lot of patience. For those who want to see immediate results, focus on short-term objectives and test the order of the day.

Gemini

Time to use your charm and wit to get closer to people in power and wealth. Calm your nerves and spend time with your loved ones. Time for some party and fun-filled entertainment. You will be creating a lot of waves and creating heartbreaks among opposite sex with your charm.

Cancer

Use your personal touch to generate positivity in the workplace. Try to save as much as possible for the rainy days and do not invest in risky investments. Meditate and praying are two best activities today.

Leo

You are the King, enjoy the regale status today. The challenge is not to overdo it but you will be pushing yourself to take more bold decisions. You will have a good feel of being lucky today. Go with the flow and make full use of it.

Virgo

Use your disciplinary skills and methodical approach towards expenses to reduce any financial losses. Try not to be critical of everyone work and instead try to give constructive feedback which will win over more friends and create fewer foes.

Libra

You will be lucky with opposite sex today. Use your personal charm for a good use. Your family needs your attention. Try to become a mentor for younger ones especially children as they may look up to you for a role model. Try to avoid gambling and other risky investments. Choose your friends wisely as you will be partying all the way and may impact your bank savings.

Scorpio

You are in today for financial losses if you are overly aggressive in your investments. Control your excitement. It is good to understand that some days you are not in control. Medicate and relaxation is two best ways to curb you’re over-enthusiasm. Your friends may be surprised at your ability to bounce back on every hurdle and even your opponents will respect you for this persistence nature of yours.

Sagittarius

Try not to be adventurous or you may fall sick today. Try to eat moderately and manage your diet. There may be small setbacks in your love pursuit but there is no fun if those excitements are not part and parcel of a relationship. Control your expenses. Good time to take a break from all activities and just focus on inner self.

Capricorn

Your discipline and orderly qualities will be tested as you will find a lot of unexpected events happening and you will not be able to keep up the pace. Happiness is when your hard work is recognised and rewarded. You will feel that your hard work pays off and you will feel nice about it.

Aquarius

You will be flirtatious today and try and control your emotions. Get ready for pleasure trips as they are in cards. You will feel that you are on top of the world and success comes naturally today. Be not become over complacent or haughty. Try to focus on spiritual self and seek higher truth for spiritual upliftment.

Pieces

Your enemies will also follow you and appreciate your leadership skills. You should not worry about any losses and financial failures and start any new initiative with full enthusiasm. Your parents and family members will all support you.