Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you-May 7, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

All your opponents will be surprised at the level of preparedness you are with your activity. You will be steady in your relationship. Keep a lookout of your health as it may suffer due to long neglect and lack of rest from your end. You will find things coming easily today and enjoy a good time.

Taurus

Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. You will be attracting people and will cause insecurity for your partner. You will also need to control your romantic side and not get carried away. Travel is on cards. You will be using your intellect and diplomacy to achieve your goals. However, you may find lacking leadership power which may not that important.

Gemini

Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will definitely help.

You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. You want to do multiple things and handle all the challenges but it is better to take things easy and focus on achievable goals.

Cancer

The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships. Your father will be supportive of you and you will be inclined more to spiritual knowledge. This is time to achieve greater knowledge and your quest to learn knowledge will make you travel far and wide.

Leo

You will be on a path to gain recognition or already achieved your leadership position. Your peers and colleagues will be fully supportive of your objectives. Your family members will have a positive influence and will also impressed with your success and will be fully supportive of you. Try to focus on your key objective and you may have higher chance of success during this phase.

Virgo

You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision. It is high time you need to take advice from your loved ones especially your partner in matters relating to financial investments.

Libra

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex.

Scorpio

The stars indicate an association with powerful personalities during the course of the day. In spite of all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, especially your immediate family.

Sagittarius

The time is good for all those who are in the money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured.You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favor.

If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear.

Capricorn

The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. Capricorn, your family will become a source of much-needed help today.

Aquarius

Do not be touchy, and do consider every situation with wisdom today. Communication Tactics must be well considered from before hand. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment.

Pisces

You can look up the support you’d ever want, so listen to what they have to say. Today you may be hitting the road for that much-anticipated trip, probably for work.Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.