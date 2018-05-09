Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - May 9, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, go ahead as today is a highly favourable day for it. A positive day with good returns for people employed in jobs and in other professional areas. If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today.

Taurus

You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humor is not far behind. Future party plans are in the making. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized.

Gemini

You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing. The entire day may see you making an effort in consolidating your recent activities. You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today.

Cancer

This is the best time you will have to make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. You will be in demand today and recognition is inevitable. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs

Leo

A non-stop flow of communication between yourself and the people in your immediate environment is likely today. You may engage in interesting and informative discussions or fritter your time away in inconsequential chatter and gossip.

Virgo

Do not believe everything you hear. There seems to be some kind of danger in that area. You should try to calm down and judge the pros and cons of matters relating to your own future. A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow.

Libra

You feel tender and gentle toward others, and you want to please or to be of service to them in some way. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy. Confidence and inner harmony prevail.

Scorpio

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears and you feel more comfortable and happy

Sagittarius

You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you.

Capricorn

Some important decisions you have to make today at every cost. You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a good idea, listen them will not cost you lost.

Aquarius

This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether

Pisces

Your ideas may not find the support you need. This is a good time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus.