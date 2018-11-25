Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you - November 25, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

The perception that you are still fun-loving and not serious in your work will follow for time being. You need to try and ensure your focus on your objective is still in place. There will lot of events happening and you need to take them positively. Overall an interesting day but again if you prefer to lie low and take it easy is also a good option.

Taurus

Your focus on spiritual matters will continue but you will also like to share your experience with many others. This is time you want to travel far and wide and learn many new things. Keep seeking guidance from elders will always be good.

Gemini

You will be continually making strong impression at your work place and people will look up to you for your leadership skills. Just try to be focussed on key matters and do not waste your energy on trivial matters. Overall the good days will continue.

Cancer

With series of parties in bag, you would have met some exciting and influential people. It is now the time to use the personal contacts in use for greater good. Your focus to fulfilment of your needs and wants will make you work tirelessly.

Leo

Just relax and chill and take a break. There are times when you want to fight it out, but it is good to conserve your energy and do not expend on all wasteful matters.

Life is short and make the best out of it.

Virgo

Your methodical approach and planning to achieve your objective is on full throttle and make the best use of the good time that is surrounding you now. Your partner will be supportive of you and it is time to focus on your objective as your partner has given you space to achieve your objective.

Libra

You can spend your money for all you want but you will be losing lot of money if you don’t invest carefully. It is time to make sensible decisions. Your family members are your strength and keep focusing on them and give them enough time.

Scorpio

Your love life will be in interesting phase and by now you should have won the heart of your partner and if not make sure you win your partner heart first for those who is looking for a change in job or position etc, you can keep looking for it and you may find good things will happen soon.

Sagittarius

Keep a low profile at your work place and do not get unduly agitated. You will be tested in all directions, but it is good to be calm and relaxed. If you find your mental space in continual state of agitation, it is good to take a break for few days.

Capricorn

Spend time with your children and loved ones. This is best asset you and investing your time and energy will reward you in long run. Gambling and big speculation in risky investments is not your forte and not at all favourable to you.

Aquarius

Wear Socrates robe and you will pass of as one with ease. People will seek your advice and want to learn from you but how many will follow your advice is still a question mark. Nevertheless, your quest to impart knowledge and make a difference will not waver.

Pisces

Be wary of the opposite sex and your magnetic personality will draw them towards you. You may in for a short trip for work related matters and there is every chance that you may end up in romantic liaisons. Try to start something new or good social cause initiative for greater good.