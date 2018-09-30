Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you — September 30, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears, and you feel more comfortable and happier.

Taurus

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, be careful and take a conservative approach before embarking the journey. If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today.

Gemini

You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing.The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities. You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today.

Cancer

You will be busy trying to woo your lady love and it is. You will feel pretty consumed in activities that by end of the day you will be tired. It is good state to be in. After a long and tiring day, it may be worthwhile to unwind yourself and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Leo

Do not believe everything you hear. It is better to take advice from elders especially your father on some key critical matters. Take a calm and calculated approach on matters relating to your own future. A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow.

Virgo

Some important decisions you must make today at every cost. You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a good idea, listen them will not cost you lost.

Libra

Your ideas may not find the support you need. This is a good time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus.

Scorpio

This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether.

Sagittarius

You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you.

Capricorn

You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind. Future party plans are in the making. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized

Aquarius

Research and analytical activities would ensure your success today. Take the initiative and listen to your intuitions; this would surely shower effective results.The day is promising you to give you a higher confidence level with healthier relationships

Pisces

This is the best time you must make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. People will look up to you for direction. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs