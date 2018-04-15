Daily horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 15, 2018

New Delhi: It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell. Dear Pisceans, you will enter a new cycle at the end of the day.

For detailed predictions, check out today's horoscope by astrologer Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Try to lie low and maintain peace at work. It is good to be diplomatic though diplomacy is not your art. You will be showered lots of love from your loved ones. The appropriate time to engage in investment or public relative activities.

Taurus

Have a control on diet and try to take rest and relax. It is good sometimes to slow down. Meditate and focus on greater things to come. Chance of reward to all your challenging work may finally happen today. You will be surprised you will lot of well-wishers and support from all walks of life.

Gemini

Use your delicate touch to generate positivity in the workplace. Time to use your charm and wit to get closer to people in power and wealth. Meditate and praying are two best activities today.

Cancer

Time to relax and divert your attention to the home front. They need your attention once a while.For who travel a lot, try not to be adventurous. Calm your nerves and spend time with your loved ones.

Time for some party and fun-filled entertainment.

Leo

The appropriate time to start new ventures or a new job. Use your disciplinary skills and methodical approach towards expenses to reduce any financial losses. You are the King, enjoy the regale status today.

Have a balanced diet to maintain the good health in place.

Virgo

You will have a good feel of being lucky today. Go with the flow and make full use of it. Try to use your diplomacy to wade off your foes and win over your friends. It is good to lie low and focus on trivial things.

Libra

It is enjoyable time to pack your bags and go for a short trip. Choose your friends wisely as you will be partying all the way and may impact your bank savings.Try to manage and keep your loved ones happy as they are always source and pillar of strength in good and tough times.

Scorpio

You will be lucky with opposite sex today. Use your personal charm for an effective use. You are in today for financial losses if you are overly aggressive in your investments. Control your excitement. It is good to understand that some days you are not in control. Medicate and relaxation is two best ways to curb you’re over-enthusiasm.

Sagittarius

Control your expenses. The appropriate time to take a break from all activities and just focus on inner self. You will be undamaged shape and health. Do not overindulge in food. Happiness is when your challenging work is recognised and rewarded. You will feel that your challenging work pays off and you will feel nice about it.

Capricorn

Try not to be adventurous or you may fall sick today. Try to eat moderately and manage your diet.There may be small setbacks in your love pursuit but there is no fun if those excitements are not part and parcel of a relationship. Your discipline and orderly qualities will gain credibility and win over your enemies.

Aquarius

You will feel that you are on top of the world and success comes naturally today. Be not become over complacent or haughty. There is always a fear of losses over finance, health and love matters during uncertainty. Just like good things do not last long, so are bad days.

Pisces

You will be flirtatious today and try and control your emotions. Get ready for pleasure trips as they are in cards. Try to be grounded and enjoy while good things last. Be wary of your enemies and do not try to pick up unnecessary trouble. You can witness sudden events and be prepared mentally. Enjoy and relax and meditate. All will be well.