Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 19, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. Dear Capricorns, its an amazing day for you. Know why.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your daily routine will still be shining because of blooming healthy love life. Today will be positive news for those in long distance relationships. You really need to save for a better future. The appropriate time for your finance may start soon.

Taurus

You need to connect emotionally with your loved ones today to bring the best of relationship. Your admirative skills will be tested today and your ability to manage it successfully will have an impact on your day. Start saving money for future as you may see some sudden surge in your expenses soon.

Gemini

For those planning to get married, today will be a good day to tie the knot. You should merely not go by gut and emotional feel but should also think logically especially if you are dealing with any new ventures.

Overall you have satisfied and happy on your personal front.

Cancer

For those who are single may meet their potential partner today. Your shyness may hinder chances to progress further. Your tough phase of life will also create new opportunities. Your practicality will be your best trait. You will be motivated to save and cut your expense

Leo

There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships, but you will successfully maintain a balance between your existing relationship and former ones. Those having their own business will have a huge chance of getting a new order.

Advice over money will come from close friends and relatives.

Virgo

Work will be in full flow and will bring in a lot of success for you today.You would be empathic towards close friends and family today. You still need to give some priority to family and loved ones which will be seeking your attention. Your concern towards them will protect them from all evils.

Libra

You may need to invest your diplomacy in all your business ventures to get success. You should be able to see the benefits of team work and necessity of teamwork today. You need to harness all your strength and willpower to achieve greater success.

Scorpio

Control your expenses and start saving as you may need to fork out lot of money on legal issues. You may start looking for investors or start to plan on how to raise money Don’t be despotic and irritant. Your intellect and determination will anyway lead you to the top. Use your charm, wit and diplomacy to win over people.

Sagittarius

Your partner’s need is more than your needs and you may need to prioritise your objectives. This will help you earn more projects. Don't get too emotional, you have a habit of losing control over yourself when it comes to love and romance.

Capricorn

The day will be wakened up to fill your life with surprises. Try to maintain the goodwill, if you do not want to expand the business.While you will solve your relationship issues, make sure not to stress yourself too much.

Aquarius

Make sure you manage them all properly else they would all be wasted. Make sure you start gathering energy from as you will be required to work double at the beginning of a new business. Your priority will be family today and you may be bogged down with their matters.

Pisces

Your creative self will start paying off. You will be full of ideas and most of it will take you to greater heights. You may feel that your life is for your family and their well- being.

Your selflessness will help many people and lead them towards positivity.