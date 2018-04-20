Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 20, 2018

New Delhi: It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the stars have in store for you.

We all know, there are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer, Leo Virgo, or Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and last but not the least Capricorn, Aquarius, Pieces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Your efforts will be rewarded and recognised at your workplace. Your loved ones will be accommodating to your feelings. You may find a new source of income. Chances of having a relaxed and pleasurable outing and dinner with your family are on cards. Enjoy and relax.

Taurus

You prioritise your objectives and make smart decisions today in your workspace and business. The day will be full of challenges. The second half of the day will be more interesting and except some good things to happen. You will have an interesting day and emotionally you will witness a roller coaster ride. Your steady and calm persona will prove your strongest asset.

Gemini

You may find new business opportunities. You will receive a lot of support from your loved ones and family. A romantic outing is on cards. You may make important decisions because of the support from your partner.

Cancer

You may fall in love or find new relationships today. For those in career, will feel that they are in autopilot mode. Keep a watch on your diet and expenses. Both health and wealth may suffer if you are not careful.

Leo

You will experience that you have a lot of energy and take up any challenges. You will be recognised at your workplace. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical.

Virgo

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex.Be focused on your dreams and aim high. You will be driven by passion. You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time.

Libra

Try to be prudent in your expenses as you may need money soon to start a new initiative. Your day will be hectic, and you will be under a lot of stress. Take a break and relax. You have expected some good news relating to matters of heart or finance.

Scorpio

Your strength in diplomacy may be your undoing today. People may not understand you. Be strong and focus on your positivity. Be ready for a short romantic trip with your loved ones soon.

Sagittarius

New opportunities will knock your door. You will be popular at your workplace and will be the go-to man today. Your challenging work and patience on your specific task may finally see its successful closure. You will feel satisfied for your achievements and be motivated for in setting new goals today.

Capricorn

Your energy and directness traits will be under test today. Be generous and allow your partner to dominate you today. It is good to allow your partner hog limelight sometimes as the benefits are far-reaching. Try to be romantic once a while. Your partner has been yearning for your smiles. Impress your partner by taking out on a romantic date.

Aquarius

You may end up in successful negotiations and start a new business. For those who are working, your superiors will be impressed with your efforts. You will be in a philosophical mood today and will be lost in deep thoughts. People may not understand your current state, especially your near and dear ones.

Pisces

Those in management will find it hard to give commands and dominate. Why force yourself when your nature is to win your opponents through reasoning?

Your loved ones may not be supportive of you. It happens once a while and just goes with the flow.