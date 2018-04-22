Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 22, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the stars have in store for you.

We all know, there are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer, Leo Virgo, or Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and last but not the least Capricorn, Aquarius, Pieces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

You are romantic but hardly show your emotions. Buy some flowers or take your partner to one of their favourite eatery. They will love the surprise element of you. Enjoy your day and relax and calm your nerves. Spend time with your loved ones. It must be long that you have spent quality time with your loved ones.

Taurus

Your daring and haughty approach may rough feathers at your work place. Your dynamism and enthusiasm will be a liability. Avoid investments in real estates. You may want to conquer the world but just relax and let nature take its course.

Gemini

You will feel you are stronger mentally and emotionally and are better prepared for all challenges of the day. Your loved ones will be expecting you to be nice to them. Treat them well. Try to become more focused with your work. Your wit and charm will win over your enemies.

Cancer

You have a natural gift of smooth talk and impress your peers and superiors through your intelligence. You may find or meet your long last love. You may be on the move today for a short trip. Your partner will be more interested to travel with you. You will find your partner is full supportive of you.

Leo

Why show your domination every time and create friction at work place? You are always the king and naturally people treat you a leader. Just chill and relax and have fun. Give time to your loved ones. They are supportive to your needs and not submissive to your needs.

Virgo

You will be meeting some influential people and will start planning to capitalise and achieve some financial success. Do give attention to your partner. The partner will be feeling lonely and need your attention. Keep a look out for health. Overall a good day

Libra

Diplomacy and friendliness can take you to a certain distance. Be prepared mentally to face all situations. You may meet some long last friend who is now an influential person. There are potential to start something fresh and exciting. You will win over your friends and destroy your enemies. Be gracious and spare your opponents.

Scorpio

Your success today is because of your challenging work, steadfast focus and strong work ethics. Your loved ones will realise that you are in good moods and it brings them immense joy. They are your strength. Don’t always try to dominate all the time.

Sagittarius

Try to pack your bag and go for a short journey. Success will soon be at your door step. Get ready for some romantic outing. You need to calm your mind. Your family and friends will be supportive of you today. You are back on auto mode and will start working like work horse.

Capricorn

You will find the world mundane and with boredom. Focus on higher self and meditate. You Only when you unlock your mind you can see limitless opportunities in front of you. Take care of your health. You need to relax once a while.

Aquarius

You will find success is getting easy and all your efforts have paid off. Be grounded and not You may feel burdened with the mundane task ahead of you. Just go with the flow. Take a break and relax.You have been working hard for few days and just drained.

Pisces

You will be in philosophical mode and will be inclined to focus on spirituality. You will be attracting lot of opposite sex and some romantic liaisons is on cards. Create opportunities by taking a trip.