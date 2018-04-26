Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 26, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar:

Aries

Take a calm and calculated approach on matters relating to your own future. It is better to take advice from elders especially your father on some key critical matters. A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow. You will have non-stop chain of events happening entire day.

Taurus

You will feel pretty consumed in activities that by end of the day you will be tired. It is good state to be in. After a long and tiring day, it may be worthwhile to unwind yourself and spend quality time with your loved ones. Do not believe everything you hear

Gemini

An old ailment disappears and you feel more comfortable and happy. Confidence and inner harmony will prevail today. You will feel stronger and confident to take new initiatives. Overall a pleasant day.

Cancer

Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy. The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today.

Leo

If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today. You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind. Future party plans are in the making.

Virgo

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, be careful and take a conservative approach before embarking the journey. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized.

Libra

People will look up to you for direction. You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs.

You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today.

Scorpio

This is the best time you must make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing. The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities.

Sagittarius

You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus. Looking from unique perspective or seeking opinion from young blood may be useful as it may open fresh ideas.

Capricorn

Some important decisions you must make today at every cost. Your ideas may not find the support you need. This is a appropriate time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective.

Aquarius

Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as new experience and opportunities await you. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether. Your support from family and relatives can be generous to a fault.

Pisces

This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation.