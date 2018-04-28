Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 28, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the stars have in store for you.

We all know, there are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer, Leo Virgo, or Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and last but not the least Capricorn, Aquarius, Pieces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

You are self-made and optimist person. You will be the centre of attention today. You will lead some next project and will gain some laurels. Medicate deeply today. Thank the Supreme Being for all the things bestowed to you.

Taurus

Face challenges with smile and optimism. Take things in your stride today. Try avoiding any new ventures or investments. Beware of opposite sex as your personality will create undue attention and they will be charmed with your personality. Overall an interesting state to be in.

Gemini

Today you are blessed on romantic front and charm your way. You will win honours and luck today and be grounded and not carried away with success. You will be closer to your father and seek his advice of many matters.

Cancer

Things move favourably on both the professional and academic fronts. Make sure that your people get a chance to see you say yes to a plan you had once said no to. Be adaptable and try to be romantic and not structured and disciplined with your loved ones.

Leo

Confidence is the key and your methodical approach should keep you going strong.You feel you are top of the world today. You will be having all the luck and will be associated with people of power.

Virgo

Don’t go overboard and be grounded. Be careful, cautious, deliberate and consult the people you trust before making major decisions in matters relating to profession, finance and others. Time to spend quality time with your loved ones.

Libra

Your amazing, positive energy should protect you from most problems. Your diplomacy skills will be tested as people surrounding you may not be willing to cooperate. There is a possibility that you may contemplate starting a business-related thing. You may be packing your bags for a short trip.

Scorpio

Today you will have an eye for beautiful and outlandish things. You need to double your efforts and work harder to get out of any trouble coming your way. Try avoiding investing in any new ventures today. Exercise patience on the academic front to get what you want.

Sagittarius

Your children and younger ones will be your focus today. Chill and spend time with family and loved ones. They need your attention at least once a while. Challenge yourself on all the opportunities thrown at you.

Capricorn

It may not be prudent today to take an important action without consulting others. Emotions will be running high. Chill and relax and you will see calmness all over. Take a break if needed to gain your energy.

Aquarius

Success breeds success and does not go overconfidence. Today is the day you use your diplomacy to win over friends and loved ones. Today is the day you should use your intellect and wit to avoid conflicts in your profession.

Pisces

There is so much happening on all fronts that you may forget to thank almighty. Today is the day you should use your judgement and carefully plan any new deals. Meditate, take a break and thank for all the good things given to you. Be grounded.