Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 29, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar

Aries

You have a chance of some romantic outing. Spend some of your quality time with your partner Good day to vanquish your opponents. Your partner will be concerned and worried about you and also insecure about you Overall a good day for you.

Taurus

Start a new initiative. You will be surprised that even your opponents can be also supportive to you. You will have a smooth day in general on your work front. You are going to be darling of opposite sex. Why not enjoy the attention and adulation?

Gemini

It is a good time for investments. It is a testing time for your patience which is not part of your DNA. Take one step at a time and resolve each matter accordingly. You will eventually find your path and achieve your goal. All is well today

Cancer

You will find lot of ups and down both in work front and your personal life. Be faithful to your loved ones. Enjoy the romance with loved ones. But try not to be obsessed in romance and love. Short travel is on cards.

Leo

Marriage is on cards for those in romance. Focus on your love and avoid straying. Give all your attention to your partner. You will be great frame of mind to start a new initiative. Be positive today and control your emotions.

Virgo

People will follow you and look to you for direction. Build relationships with influential friends and build your base for future financial gains. You are in a best state of mind for romance Manage your diet when enjoying good food. Overall a good day to cherish.

Libra

You can start a new business. You will feel quite energetic and in active pursuit in two areas of your life. Primarily, profession and money and secondarily, occult and spiritualism. Be careful with your friends and family and do not judge them. They are your support and strength.

Scorpio

There will be a new glow in all matters concerning your progress in life. Be nice and diplomacy is need of hour to avoid offending especially people of opposite sex. Be careful and do not overspend while driving. Spend wisely

Sagittarius

It is a good opportunity for building public relations. Give your time, attention and due respect to your loved ones. They deserve it. You will win over your enemies and build your friends. Do not take hasty decisions in your workplace and expose your weakness. You are a methodical and structured person. Use to your advantage and plan next course of action

Capricorn

Your desires may be fulfilled today and enjoy the successes and be grounded.

Relax and do not overstretch yourself. Rein in your expenses and save for rainy day. Be careful in the choice of food you eat and monitor your diet.

Aquarius

You will enjoy the confidence and an amiable atmosphere will boost your activities.

Your actions and interactions both at work front and home will be productive. Come to your own strategy now as you will surely be helped by the stars.

try to set right what has gone sour in the recent past.

Pisces

Your time frame is favourable where relationships are concerned. Life will flow easily but not without obstacles, so have patience. So, you must Things that frightened you in the past will cease to do so any more. Just be careful and cautious with all the things you do and plan nicely before you take the plunge.