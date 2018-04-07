Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 7, 2018

New Delhi: It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, check out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell what will your day be like. Taurus, its a good day for you. Know why.

Aries

You will find your lady love if it not happened so far. You will find your heart also yearning towards spirituality and it is not a bad state to be. You may even take a trip to various places to understand yourself. Probably it is time for those who are not settled to just settle down with a person and start building your base.

Taurus

You will try to take the leadership position in your workplace or look for one. Your superiors will see your earnest interest in taking up responsibilities and may pass on some interesting task or portfolio to manage. Your family members and your loved ones will be fully supportive of your activities.

Gemini

You will be the centre of attention during influential people who will look for your ideas to start a various initiative. Your drive and passion may even rise possibility of getting necessary resources needed to implement your ideas. Use the opportunity wisely and focus on building something.

Cancer

Your emotional strength will be tested today. You may feel you are alone and fighting the entire world alone. You are one of the most loved people in this world and people are just attracted to your charm. Your motherly nature will make everyone come to you all the time.

Leo

You will find new added strength and obsession to start something new or big and it is not a terrible thing or state to be in. You will find all your friends, family and even your opponents will be supportive of you. Try to monitor your health as in the process of excessive work you may get burnt out.

Virgo

You need to control your expenses which are you’re good at but for some reason today you want to jump into risky ventures. Try to win the heart of your co-workers and loved ones through your areas of strength that is by sharing you methodical planning and risk management skill sets who may be not comfortable with your critical nature.

Libra

Your standing will gain in society. You will feel you can get and win anything today. You will attract a lot of attention from opposite sex and except some romantic liaisons. Try and have a good outing with your loved ones and it will give you immense satisfaction today.

Scorpio

You will see a lot of public support and you will find that people will follow you. You may be in for surprise romantic outing. Travel is on cards and you will find overall a wonderful day to be in.Times are exciting and make the best use of it.

Sagittarius

You will be tired and may face some stomach disorders. Mentally you need free time and space. You may worry about your reputation. Try to limit your focus on risky and speculative investments. Avoid driving long distance alone as it may be risky. Look for your partner as your partner may be a calming effect on you.

Capricorn

Your challenging work will be rewarded today. Your loved ones will understand you and will be supportive of you. Avoid confrontation and focus on your task. You have bigger picture in place and put your efforts and resources on quality task.

Aquarius

You will see that your long-time friend or partner may be moving away from you. For those in a business, the partnership will see a new direction in your business as your partner may want to move on to different areas. It is a bad phase or break up but just change in perspective and take in positively.

Pisces

You want to be attached today with someone, but you will see a lot of turbulence. Be nice to your partner or your loved ones and family and spend time with them. You may in for some expenditure and choose your expense carefully. Try to avoid conflicts with opposite sex. Best thing is to take a break and get out of the system and get charged up.