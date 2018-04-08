Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - April 8, 2018

New Delhi: It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, check out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell what will your day be like. Taurus, its a good day for you. Know why.

Aries

There is a lot of turbulence happening today for you and you just should go with the flow. It is not the time for you to take some major decisions. Work on areas that need immediate focus. Take a break for a day.

Taurus

The day will be wakened up to fill your life with surprises. You will find creativity combined with spirituality affecting your moods. Your partner will be looking for your attention and it is good to spend some time with her.

Gemini

The day will take you to the height of success and your willpower will drive you to directions of achievement. You will be seeing that you are at best in communication and at the same time have the courage to stand up for all issues. It is time to start a good initiative for greater good.

Cancer

Your diplomacy is your strength. Your emotional quotient and the way you handle your challenges. You will get support from all corners. You can use this as an opportunity to your advantage. Your lady love is silently waiting for you hoping you will make the first move.

Leo

You need to curb your emotions as it is rollercoaster mode. You need to give up some of your risky behaviours and focus on being relaxed and gentle. You may find challenges from all front and take each challenge as an opportunity to learn something new.

Virgo

People will be looking up to you and want you to lead but you will be irked and critical of a lot of things in place. Your strength is in your discipline, organised planning and methodical approach to solving any problem. Use it for the given task and give directions to the people surrounding you. You will do best.

Libra

You are best in your diplomacy and this is where your true strength lies. Your partner wants you to give your full attention and you should give your full attention to her. Try to avoid focusing on risky investments at the same time. Your stars may be shining on you, but you still need to focus on other issues than making money.

Scorpio

You need to make the dreams of your siblings come true today. You have a lot of courage to take bold decisions today but at the same time. Your results will follow the type of decisions you make. Good decisions will lead superior results.

Sagittarius

You need to manage your emotions today as they are fickle. Your colleagues will want to be working closely with you, but your roller coaster mind may put them off. Your family members and your loved ones may not be in sync with you today. Just try to be calm and take it easy today.

Capricorn

You like to work hard to make your mark, but situations arise that will ask you to take risky gamble to approach your goals. You are best at your normal self and that is demanding work with methodical planning. You will spend more time with your family as they need your time and efforts.

Aquarius

You may not worry about how your opponent’s plan to attack you today and you are more focused on achieving your dreams. You better take care of your health and you may not give enough attention to your health.

Pisces

Today you will be good at public life. You need to start a new public initiative that will get wide support from all corners of life. Your romantic life will also take surprise turn as you may find very interesting. Give maximum focus on your family and children and take them out for a dinner or spend time vacationing with them.