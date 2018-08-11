हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 11, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar. 

Aries

You may go on short trip probably for work related matters. Keep yourself occupied with work and be careful with what you eat. Your family is your strength and ensure that they are always looked after first.

Taurus

Your perception that you will face obstacles in your undertakings may limit your ability to take stronger decisions today. Keep your mind steady and keep working and you will be rewarded. You may travel with your partner or spouse today for a short trip or outing. Make it memorable if it happens.

Gemini

Your key strength that is communication and choice of words and diplomacy will be tested both at your work and personal front. You may face some minor changes today in your social life. Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help.

Cancer

You may feel your creativity is stifled and you are forced to work in monotony. This is just temporary and just go with the flow. For those having children will be source of inspiration as they will be doing well today. For those who are single it is time to mingle and look to attend some gatherings, parties to find your soulmates.

Leo

For singles it is time to find your partner and new relationships. Your family may be looking to spend time with you and you should try to make some time. You will be busy with on your work front as you may be given added responsibility or new position.

Virgo

Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful. You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned. 

Libra

Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. If you can locate them in time, most of your problems or enemies will be taken care of. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision. 

Scorpio

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day and you should take full advantage of it.

Sagittarius

Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family. 

Capricorn

If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear. You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. The time is good for all those who are in money business. 

Aquarius
 
Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour Do not be touchy and do consider every situation both with pros and cons before deciding today. 

Pisces

The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. 

AstroastrologyToday astro August 11Sundeep KoacharSundeep Koachar astro

