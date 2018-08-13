हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 13, 2018

So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today.

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell. 

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar. 

Aries

There is chance of some sudden events happening today and enjoy and take it in stride on whatever the outcome. Your methodical approach will result in success in your professional pursuits. Happiness in domestic fronts and satisfaction in work may be order of the day. Enjoy while it last.

Taurus

Be nice to opposite sex in work place and avoid unnecessary quarrels. You have much bigger things to focus on. Take decisions wisely and be confident in handling all obstacles in work. Be careful if you are dealing or investing in real estates, vehicles today.

Gemini 

Over work may result in fatigue, stomach disorders and focus on your health. Try to be active and work responsibly. You may be rewarded or recognised for your achievements.

Cancer 

It is good day to start a new venture. Enjoy the peaceful romance with your loved ones. Members of the opposite sex may create happiness for those in permanent relationships. Your patience and perseverance will be tested today. 

Leo 

Fear not as it may be temporary, and you will soon be rewarded for your challenging work. Keep up the challenging work and you will feel surge in optimism. It may turn out to be a lucky day and you may gain financially and win over your enemies. 

Virgo 

You may go be packing your bags for a travel and be away from family. Be nice to your loved ones for they may miss you and need your attention. Keep a check on your expenditure. You will gain financially and success with minimal obstacles. 

Libra

 

You may be recognised for your unconventional ideas today and you can make a mark of your own today. Manage your romantic liaison and try not to get carried away. You may appear to face obstacles in all your undertakings. Just be careful with indigestion and health related matters.

Scorpio

Romance is in air and success in career for those who have worked sincerely towards it. Try not to short cut in any areas as it may back fire you. Be calm and composed. The day does not seem to be your best one, pull up your socks to tackle it properly. 

Sagittarius 

Carefully judge before planning any venture. Your steadfast approach and eye for detail may be useful in overcoming challenges today. Travel is in cards. Share your emotions with your loved ones as they are pillar of your strength. Meditate to find inner peace.

Capricorn

Avoid being lazy and be careful while driving. You may need to use your diplomatic charm to overcome conflicts today. Enjoy the fortune and success today and do not allow success to go over your head.

Aquarius 

A general dissatisfaction in your outlook and a distracted mood throughout the day may keep you mentally busy. Imagination / socializing are in top gears, speeding away in full glory. Be careful in your investments and do not risk any new venture today. 

Pisces

Be careful in relationship and do not take for granted. You are expected financial gains. Take decisions carefully and maximise returns with matters that are finance related.

