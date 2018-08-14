Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 14, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.
Aries
You will give new responsibility and people working for you will look for your leadership. You better focus and be ready for the task ahead You may be able to pitch your intellectual discussion to an influential person who may see worth potential in your innovative ideas.
Taurus
Do save some money for a rainy day. You will find your relationship with your loved ones in a very interesting phase and you will be searching for new sparks. It is just a phase and just chill and relax. You will be seeking opportunities in multiple fronts and you will be surprised that you will be able to achieve success on most of these fronts.
Gemini
Be specific and objective in your expectations. Try to be optimistic and develop and give a clarity to your new idea. Your finances are still in decent shape. You will be focusing on religion or spiritual matters and may even be involved in communicating or seeking higher knowledge.
Cancer
You will seek the advice from your father and he will be your guiding force today. Overall a day to understand your purpose in life and make the best use of it. You will be rewarded for your challenging work and you will gain the position of strength and leadership in your professional life
Leo
Your careful planning and discipline in work-related matters will give a boost to your career at your work place. People will look up to you and seek your advice on professional related matters.
Virgo
Your work is your priority and tries to focus on your work. If you are in a relationship, then you take care of your loved ones and entertain with some romantic outing. Go for a short trip to make yourself feel special. Try to maximise or built goodwill out of these favours for future. You may be facing new challenges and embrace it fully.
Libra
You will have challenges in managing your finances. Your loved ones will be supportive of you and you will have a good personal life. Your loved ones are your source of inspiration and you take control of emotions which will be on roller coaster state.
Scorpio
You are busy the entire day and will be excited that many of your ideas are taking shape. Your love life will be an interesting phase. Give some time and attention to it. Sign only after proper consultation on all legal and financial documents today.
Sagittarius
Your near and dear ones will seek your attention and will feel you need to spend more of your time on work-related matters. Try to do a balancing act though you may find tough today to do the same. You may find it tough to handle your loved ones and may not be able to explain your current financial situation.
Capricorn
Do not take a hasty decision with matters relating to finance and investments. Take a calm and calculated approach. You will find some exciting opportunity knocking on your doorstep. Try carefully in investing further in your business today. You need to take a calculated risk and take proper due diligence before investing further.
Aquarius
Your creative space may be put to test and express yourself freely and you will be surprised at the rewards waiting for you. You phase in love life will be exciting. You will find that you are caught with so many activities that you miss to see the bigger picture. At the end of the day, you will feel tired and just want to stop all activities as you will find the efforts you put are not giving rewards.
Pisces
Be balanced in your professional and personal life and address issues and opportunities in a logical and structured manner. You will find solace through your children and family. Force yourself to divert attention to spend time your loved ones which will help you relax on the professional front. You will busy involved in some creative activity and indulge in some romantic liaisons.