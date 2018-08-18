Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 18, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

You need to be positive and look at every decision in a constructive manner today. Take advice from people who are trustworthy. The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions.

Taurus

The time has come for doing wonderful things and better times will soon come your way. You should control your emotions and keep in check. You should try to spend time with your loved ones. On career, front take decisions wisely and in a measured manner.

Gemini

You should use your diplomacy and art of communication when you want to express or get your things done today. You should support your sibling’s initiatives as they are looking for support. Today is a wonderful day to bond with your family.

Cancer

You will be on going out for a short travel for work-related matters. Try to be nice to elders today as they are always a source of knowledge and guidance. You may face some minor changes today in your social arrangements for the betterment. Do not be touchy and do consider every situation with wisdom today.

Leo

You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour. There is an indication of a change of place or short travels today, get ready If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear.

Virgo

Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening. You may be in a situation where some patience will be required to sort things out. The time is good for all those who are in the money business. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured.

Libra

Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help.

In the end, you handled all situations exceptionally well. There is an indication of an end to a situation, which was perhaps a stalemate.

Scorpio

You may feel stifled and restricted by the people around you. Do not feel degenerated, you are invaluable time. The time is also good today for new beginnings and new relationships.

Be good to your family and some amount of demonstration will make it more effective and joyful.

Sagittarius

Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family.

Capricorn

You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time. Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day.

Aquarius

You will feel a surge of will power and optimism; do not hesitate to take a short break.

Tact and diplomacy will come in very good use if you could use it at the right moment and right situation. You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision.

Pisces

There is a focus on your need to tone down your will to achieve and try and use a more compromising method. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful. You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned.