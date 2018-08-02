Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 2, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.
Aries
You will be blessed with good health and involve in group activities as refreshment. Keep a check on your emotions. Your relationship with your spouse will reach a sense of maturity. Your business will be on positive track with lot of new customers and clients supporting you.
Taurus
With optimism, you will be motivated to apply your creativity in your professional work. A sense of peace and tranquillity will be felt today and keep it that state. Your vitality and courage are necessary to take up new challenges. Use your imaginative power to address work challenges and improve your career prospects
Gemini
Try to drink lot of fluids as you may face some effects of dehydration. You will feel happy and elated and keep that state or try to be in that frame by starting or doing something positive.
Your spouse and family will be great support and for those who are single you may find a partner. You will see you are blessed with choices of opportunities knocking your door and you will find good support in that.
Cancer’
Meditation will help you to remain calm and peaceful today. You will be haunted by pessimist thought and this will impact your work. You may take some advice from elders and seek some direction from them. Avoid long distance travel as it may cost you unnecessary expenditure.
Leo
Your health is in decent shape. You may wear a philosopher hat today and will try to give advice to everyone. Try to apply for yourself also some of those advice for your own good. Difference in opinion will arise with your siblings or family members and it is best to try and use diplomacy to sort things out. Your creative talent will be sort after if you put it in proper use.
Virgo:
You will be feeling confused due to certain problems at home front. Do not criticize others as it may cause further deteriorate in relationship. You need to make sure you should control your emotions and how you talk to people as it may hurt many. On work, front try to not rub shoulders with your colleagues to ensure your work front will have smooth sailing.
Libra
You shall feel fresh, fit and fine today. You should enjoy a pleasant sense of achievement today. You will be profusely passionate about things today. A perfect day to propose your loved one and express your feelings to them. Enjoy confidence level will make you enjoy comforts and pleasures.
Scorpio
Minor ailments or fatigue are likely. You will feel left out by your colleagues and loved ones. Take it as a pinch of salt as it is just temporary phase. Everything that seems good will turn out to be worse today. Financial issues will be cause of concern. You shall have to travel for urgent matter.
Sagittarius
You shall experience a new value of excellent health. Follow your heart today as it will guide you to take right decisions and leave you in peaceful state of mind. Listening to your instinct will get you to new heights in your relationship. Lady luck favours you with magic wand today. You’re travelling plans are doing to give you best results today.
Capricorn
You shall be motivated to take up meditation or any fitness program today. You will be emotionally sensitive to your family members which will result in improving your relationship and bonding. You will receive some good news on work front and your instincts will be bang on today.
Aquarius
You will enjoy good health and try to go on some fitness program. Time for emotional upliftment. You will feel happy and confident. Time for emotional upliftment. New opportunities will come your way and it is time you take some of them seriously. You will have travel for unavoidable reasons.
Pisces
Your health will need immediate attention and go and do better full health check-up. Do not indulge in extravagance. You will be misunderstood by people today and just take it in right frame of mind. Do not try new things to impress your superiors and stay on low profile till your wait for right time.