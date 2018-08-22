Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 22, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Try not to get involved in unnecessary chatter and gossip. Romantic liaisons and short trips are on cards. A new venture opportunity may be on cards. You need to be diligent in looking at all legal documents to ensure things are in place and order.

Taurus

Be careful and do proper due diligence before plunging in that venture. You will be busy engaging public activities and people close to you will be busy working to meet your objectives. You will see lot of sudden events happening today. Avoid gossip and gossip talks.

Gemini

You will tend to be fatherly figure and people will look to you for advice. It is good to be take mantle of advisory role sometimes. An old ailment disappears, and you feel more comfortable and happy on health front. You will be busy working overtime in pursuit of your goals. Try not to stress a lot.

Cancer

Confidence and inner harmony prevail. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Some selfless generosity or an effort on behalf of someone in need will make you feel very happy.

Leo

You can go on an outing and take a break. People surrounding you will not be in good moods or may not be supportive of your plans and ideas. It is better to lie low and take a break. Plan for future project and start a new beginning.

Virgo

You may start an ambitious project with some people of influence. If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, go ahead as today is a highly favourable day for it. Try to go for a romantic or social outing. You have been planning to do it for long and it is good day to make it happen.

Libra

You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today. Romantic outing is on cards and enjoy it to fullest. Your family members may not in best of moods and try to spend some time with them.

Scorpio

Try not to invest in some risky investments. You may need to curb your enthusiasm and show your cards only when you are confident of positive results coming your way. People will appreciate your abilities and look up to you for advice. The entire day will be busy in putting your ideas in fructification.

Sagittarius

It is appropriate time to initiate a new venture. Your ideas will find the support you need even with your opponents. You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. Your loved ones will be fully supportive of you of all your actions.

Capricorn

Your child will be your focus of attention and for those unmarried ones, try to wary of your partner. They may not be in best of moods today. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether. This is the time to take matters easy and cool.

Aquarius

Some important decisions you must make today at every cost and that some of the decisions may not be good. A young blood gets up with a clever idea, listen them will not cost you lost. You must be in good mental and emotional state of mind today to take important decisions.

Pisces

Your support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault. You may feel in the best of spirits, plan well and start a new initiative. Your opponents are wary of you and will be careful of you.