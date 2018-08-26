Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 25, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

It is an appropriate time to address old grudges and move with a new initiative. Your opponents will respect your ability. You need to spend time with your family and loved ones as your attention may be diverted from constant adulation receiving from the opposite sex. Take a leap in your professional and corporate world.

Taurus

Your confidence will soar high today as today most of your activities will be fruitful. You will be busy with matters of people and society in general. You may be involved or start some public initiative. Your belief in yourself is your strength.

Gemini

Travel is on cards and it is good to organise a short trip with your family and loved ones. Seek advice from elders and do some activities like meditate, yoga to channel your thoughts. Get time to thank Almighty and meditate. Your loved ones and your kids may be source of joy today.

Cancer

Your day will be full of uncertainties and it is not a bad state to be in. Challenges really can bring best out of you. Take time to reflect on your goals. You will be mood to seek answers on life its purpose. Give some time to them and try to understand them sometimes.

Leo

It is good as even your opponents will be wary of you. Use your diplomacy to win their hearts and use it for some constructive purpose. So, cheer up and be happy. Start some new initiative. Travel is on cards.

Virgo

People may see as bold and strong. You will gain mileage at your job front with your persistent efforts and creative output. Your steadfastness in the past will reap the benefits now. The day is favourable in terms of relationships and overall prosperity.

Libra

Use your tact and intellect to win over your enemies and friends alike. Invest wisely. Do not speculate as it is not your natural strength. Just go with the flow. Go and take up challenges as you are on path to success. Plan for greater things and ignore smaller hurdles that will be coming along the way today.

Scorpio

Your political acumen will be respected, and people will look at you for direction. March on new initiative and success is just around the corner. Loved ones will be more considerate and caring. You will enjoy mental bliss.

Sagittarius

If you can bring yourself to listen to the advice of your family members or friends, things may start looking up. You need to be more grounded and try to be more diplomatic in dealing with people especially with opposite sex.

Capricorn

Asset creation or buying or selling is not favourable today. Try to be careful in the areas of investment and finance. Keep your focus on your finances and you will soon find, where there is a will there is a way. Time to relax and go out with your family for a nice dinner.

Aquarius

Your children are your source of joy. Sexual pleasures, romance and comforts and greed will be your emotive state. Focus on your loved and dear ones. Your mental balance and confidence is more important to tackle bigger problems.

Pisces

There is an opportunity in some financial gains. Think about how to maximise the opportunity. Focus on new ventures and new partnerships. Strengthen existing partnership and business relationship. Focus on the building. Hurdles come and goes.