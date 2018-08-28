Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 28, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.

Aries

Success should be at your door step for those who put in efforts. Pack your luggage for short travel. Good time for those taking competitive exams. Lady luck is smiling on you. Keep wrap on expenditures on amusement and entertainment.

Taurus

Be calm and lie low today. It is time to spend time with your family. Check your diet and maintain healthy life style. Focus on prudent investments to avoid financial losses. This is best time to relax and avoid confrontation.

Gemini

Avoid hasty actions towards opposite sex to avoid disappointments in love. Take informed and sensible decisions in new investments. You may find lot of hurdles along the way but they are for short while only. Reflection and introspection is need of the hour. If you are disturbed and in a mad rush, do try to cool down. If you are daring, be extremely cautious.

Cancer

Tread carefully with your opponents. Victory is yours just not be hasty. Focus on your domestic life to enjoy peace and mental peace. You may have been far too ambitious for your own good. It is always better to stay within the bounds of conservatism.

Leo

You have a fair chance of finally having all that you deserved for a longtime. Financial gains for all your hard work be realised. Good time to spend time with your lady love. Do not let any kind of pessimism slow you down. Be clear in your thought and sure in your actions.

Virgo

You should be alert and on your toes today. You need to be careful in all the decisions to avoid potential losses. Fear not on financial losses, obstacles in your profession as your discipline and hard work will ensure your success.

Libra

Have patience in all the things you do. Use all your strengths like your charm, wit and diplomacy to its fullest. Fights and laziness are not your forte. Try not to sway because of minor distractions. People nearest to you may be affected by what you do now.

Scorpio

Success in work and on domestic front is on cards. Manage your charm to improve your public relations. There may be more money than you had anticipated for. Learn to manage your finances so that you do not waste what you receive as a blessing from destiny.

Sagittarius

Your astral signature indicates that you may discard your reserve and be candid about your true feelings. You may have chance to meet influential people. It is for you to judge the right opportunity. However, it is never advisable to be sudden and strong in your accusation.

Capricorn

It may not be a good idea to address issues that have irritated you in the past. The best would be to accept and try to clear up the matter on a later day. Try to adopt a philosophical attitude today.

Aquarius

Today you will have blissful day and try to adopt position actions. Thank Almighty for all the support. You will surely be rewarded with success in all areas of health, wealth and romance. Try to spend more time with your loved ones and focus on family. Your charm and intellect will attract opposite sex and control your emotions.

Pisces

Be careful of your optimistic and frivolous spirit, which makes you fly high in the sky and fall equally hard on the ground. You must exercise extra care where your relationships are concerned. Your duties must be performed on time. An overall relaxed mode of performance will be beneficial for you.