Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—August 9, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Scorpions today seem to be supported in a magical way by higher forces as you turn situations around in a positive direction.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.



Aries



Be relaxed and rest well today. You are more likely to fall sick and suffer indigestion. Today is time to contemplate. Spend time with your loved ones and try to understand them better as you are taking a break.



Taurus



Your stubbornness will impede your growth and will stop you from winning over your opponents. You should become more relaxed and accommodating to maximise your returns. Go out with your friends or your partner and have some relishing dinner. Just be careful when investing in risky real estate businesses.





Gemini



You will be optimistic and have a positive outlook today. You want to start some initiative and make sure you be part of it till the initiative is completed. Your tendency to lose interest in any of task midway has resulted in not realising your true potential. You may try to win hearts of opposite sex.



Cancer



Mentally you will be calculating multiple possibilities of making money and emotionally you will be focusing on your loved ones. Overall you will be very active today and very busy. You should go out for drink or spend some nice and romantic outing with your loved ones in evening to de-stress yourself.



Leo



You will be tired and lethargic today. You may feel you have done enough hunting and want to take rest and enjoy the fruits of labour. It is not a bad state of mind to be in. Just go for a short break and feel re-energized.



Virgo



You will be attracting people of opposite sex who will be fascinated with your methodical approach and careful planning qualities. You may spend more time with your friends and near and dear ones. Try to start something new and you may succeed if you put heart and mind to it.



Libra



You will be in midst of influential people and will charm your way out. Your diplomacy will win over your opponents and you will be relaxing in success. Keep open to fresh and innovative ideas and it may be handy while communicating with influential people today. Parties, amusement and interaction at highest circle are in cards for you today.



Scorpio

You will seek answers for various events of life through occult or mystic sciences. It is time to introspect and reflect about your strengths and set new goals in life. You are poised for a great activity and start planning for it from now on.



Sagittarius



Overall a good day for you. Your loved ones will be supportive and be part of your work. You may win over your opponents and your friends will stand with you. You may be in for a family gathering.



Capricorn



You need to work cautiously and thread carefully on all your major initiatives. Take a step back and check if you are not losing the plot. You may be in for a surprise from your younger siblings. Time to spend some quality time with your loved ones.



Aquarius



You need to go on a long cruise now is the time. You will centre of attention and you will win over your enemies and friends alike. Success and results will come naturally to you today and you may be in good times.



Pisces



People want to follow you today and will look for your direction. Your emotive appeal will gain attention. Be wary of opposite sex. You will find success in both professional and personal field. You will have good health and overall you will have good day.