Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—December 15, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Your siblings need your support and are looking for your directions and give them all your support for them to excel in their field. Mentally you will try to take head on with your opponents and will scheme things to put them at place. Your work or your business will shine good today and you will take some productive action. Overall a good day to be in.
Taurus
You will feel charged up and want to spend time with your family. It is good time to focus on family expansion. Your career will be good space and you will get lot of support from your siblings. You will try to use diplomacy to win over tough situations. Looks like an ideal day for you but with limited gains.
Gemini
Your children will be source of joy. You should try less to speculate and avoid gambling or else you risk lose of family fortune. Take care of your health as it you see resurface of old ailments especially pertaining to skin and stomach. Your partner may not be in best moods but will still be accommodating to your needs and it is good time to give your partner due attention.
Cancer
Your enemies will suffer if they try to make your life miserable. You will shine at your work place and people will look up to you for advice. Your partner will not be in best of moods and will feel detached from activities. Give enough space and time to get your partner understand themselves.
Leo
You and your partner will be in romantic space. For those who are single this is the time to mingle and find a partner. People who are in business will also find some exciting times with your business allies. You may see some sudden gains and let not the success go on to your head.
Virgo
Be careful with your enemies as they may pose problems at your work place or in business. Your may gain support from your siblings. Try to avoid taking risky business or investment decision as you are not in best frame of mind. Avoid fights and focus on higher self. Overall an interesting day to experience.
Libra
Take advise from elders as they will guide your concerns. You will face some challenging situations at work place. Your partner may feel neglected and it is just the perception. The challenge for you is to raise above the illusion and manage expectations both on personal and professional front. For those in the field of medical profession, this is good time to be in.
Scorpio
You will lead your team and will win all challenges at work place. You will gain power and authority and will gain more respect from your team mates. Today is the time to start a new initiative. People who are planning to invest in real estate or planning to buy a vehicle will be good to start thinking. Overall a good day to be in.
Sagittarius
You will have lot of gains or potential gains based on the work you have done in the past. You may find some partner or potential partner meeting is on cards. There is a chance to meet an old friend of yours. Looks like you will be busy networking. Make the most out of this day.
Capricorn
You may find your energy level drained as you have been working non stop for past few days. Try avoiding driving or even try avoiding long journeys if you feel you are not in best frame of the mind. Take a good stock of your health and ensure you have enough rest. Overall a day to charge yourself.
Aquarius
You need to step in to take charge or control of the situation both at work space and at home. People surrounding you have been take advantage of your leniency. Give a vision and direction to all those who are looking for your leadership. Today is the day of action and do not falter and go in your standard philosophical state of mind.
Pisces
You need to spend time with your family and friends as they are the ones who will always support you to the end. You need to make sure you have enough resources for rainy days. Try to invest in long term investments like stocks and bonds or even real estates to get gains in future. Today is the day you should think of spending time in developing your creative skills.